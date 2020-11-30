PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

DHL Express appoints Manish Patel as vice-president for operations

Manish succeeds Ashutosh Bajpai, who takes over as vice-president for Asia-Pacific (excluding China), Gateways and Customs, DHL Express, and will now be based out of the regional office in Singapore, DHL Express said.

PTI

DHL Express India on Monday said it has appointed Manish Patel as its vice-president for operations.

In his new position, Patel will be responsible for delivering service performance, leading and developing a cohesive team of senior managers in operations, and ensuring consistent employee engagement across levels, DHL Express India said in a release.

Besides, he will also be driving efficient management of the network, improving and sustaining the customs and regulatory compliance, overseeing security practices and enhancing operational processes and infrastructure of the organisation, it added.

Patel succeeds Ashutosh Bajpai, who takes over as vice-president for Asia-Pacific (excluding China), Gateways and Customs, DHL Express, and will now be based out of the regional office in Singapore, DHL Express said.

As a member of the India senior management team, Patel will also support DHL Express in achieving revenue and profits, implementing and developing annual operating plans as well as driving cross-functional and digitalisation initiatives to strengthen the business, said the release.

"Patel has always demonstrated a commitment to excellence throughout his various areas of responsibility within DHL Express,” said R S Subramanian, senior vice-president and managing director, DHL Express India.

He added that his in-depth know-how and focus on quality and customer experience will be a great asset to our leadership team in India.

With his over two decades of experience at DHL Express, growing within the ranks through roles in India, Sri Lanka and Singapore, since 2017, Patel has held the role of senior director for ground operations in India.

"I am looking forward to this new and exciting challenge. DHL Express has an excellent team of people. I am privileged to work with them to help deliver on our customer promise locally,” said Patel on his appointment to the new position.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 02:53 pm

