DHL Aviation Bahrain commences six weekly freighter connections to Delhi

DHL now operates a record 33 flights per week from India with 17 of them connecting Delhi DHL now operates a record 33 flights per week from India with 17 of them connecting Delhi

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has commenced operations for the first ever DHL Aviation Bahrain freighter directly to Delhi.

With this addition, Delhi will now have 17 freighter connections every week, linking both North and East India to over 220 countries and territories across DHL’s global network.

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has commenced operations for the first ever DHL Aviation Bahrain freighter directly to Delhi.

With this addition, Delhi will now have 17 freighter connections every week, linking both North and East India to over 220 countries and territories across DHL’s global network.

The new DHL Aviation Bahrain freighter will fly six times each week, carrying 50 tons of shipment per flight on the Bahrain-Delhi-Bahrain route thereby boosting the capacity for the region, and enhancing service quality for customers.

Prior to this, there were 11 freighter connections from Delhi to the West and Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the development, R.S Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express India said, "We have been working relentlessly to provide reliable connectivity to our customers to fuel India’s international trade. In line with this, we constantly look for opportunities to expand the capacity of our dedicated air network and invest in ground infrastructure and processes to enhance our service quality to our customers. Through the addition of these dedicated freighter connections, we are well positioned to remain the provider of choice for our customers across key markets."

The DHL network continually evaluates available options to strengthen air capacity, in order to provide optimal services to customers.

To ensure services continue to be delivered whilst navigating challenges around air network capacities, a potential opportunity was identified to leverage DHL Aviation Bahrain flights into Delhi to help move express loads to and from the western sectors via the Middle East.

Currently, there are six weekly flights connecting customers in Hong Kong and Delhi to Europe via DHL Express’s global hub in Leipzig as well as five connecting back from Europe to Delhi and Hong Kong.

These six additional BahrainDelhi Bahrain flights will then further link customers in the U.S. and Europe as well as Middle East and Africa.Last year, six flights were added from Bengaluru, connecting South and West India to the rest of the world.

A total of 33 DHL flights now service customers in India with a combination of B777 and B767 aircraft every weekAbout DHL The logistics company for the worldAbout DHL The logistics company for the worldDHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry.

Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air, and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management.

With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows.

With specialised solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as the logistics company for the world.