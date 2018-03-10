App
Mar 10, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

DHFL to raise up to Rs 500 cr from NCDs

The company plans to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 500 crore including a greenshoe option of up to Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis, DHFL said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) said it proposes to raise up to Rs 500 crore from debentures to fund business expansion.

The company plans to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 500 crore including a greenshoe option of up to Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis, DHFL said in a filing to stock exchanges.

