DHFL to raise Rs 2,000 cr from NCDs

Housing finance firm DHFL today said it plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

The company proposes to issue secured redeemable NCDs amounting to Rs 1,500 crore plus a Greenshoe option of upto Rs 500 crore on private placement basis, DHFL said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

It will carry a coupon rate of 9.27 per cent per annum, it said.