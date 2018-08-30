App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

DHFL to raise Rs 2,000 cr from NCDs

The company proposes to issue secured redeemable NCDs amounting to Rs 1,500 crore plus a Greenshoe option of upto Rs 500 crore on private placement basis, DHFL said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Housing finance firm DHFL today said it plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

It will carry a coupon rate of 9.27 per cent per annum, it said.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 09:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DHFL #NCD

