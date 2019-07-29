DHFL seeks bankers' nod to resume disbursements in Rs 800-1,000cr range; may get monthly credit line

Debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) is seeking a green signal from bankers to restart fresh disbursement of loans, reports Business Standard.

Some lenders have agreed to let the housing financier resume its business, sources told the paper. The fresh loans could range between Rs 800 crore and Rs 1,000 crore.

DHFL is likely to submit a resolution plan within the next few days, the report added. The company receives Rs 1,000-1,100 crore as EMIs from customers.

Loan disbursements by DHFL have been halted since mid-October after a liquidity crisis hit non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

“Its sales force across the country is undergoing training to restart business. Fresh disbursements would be only towards retail home loans,” a source told the newspaper.

DHFL might get a monthly credit line worth Rs 1,000-1,500 crore under the resolution plan, the report said, adding that bankers might also consider converting part of their outstanding debt to equity as a last option.

The company’s resolution plan comes shortly after the Reserve Bank of India’s June 7 circular.

The central bank’s circular said guidelines on resolution of stressed assets will apply to NBFCs as well. The circular released on February 12, 2018 had not included NBFCs.

DHFL has an outstanding debt of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.

Three private equity firms – AION Capital, Lone Star Capital, and Cerberus Capital – have expressed interest in acquiring stake in DHFL.