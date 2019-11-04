DHFL revival plan: SFIO probe gives lenders jitters

Lenders of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) might reject the revival plan after an investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the company, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has initiated a probe into the housing financier's accounts after KPMG’s forensic audit report revealed funds diversion.

In September, DHFL had proposed a resolution plan that converted debt to equity, following which lenders would acquire 51 percent of the company.

The resolution plan had assumed that DHFL's existing promoters would retain a minority stake, a banker told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A forensic audit by KPMG revealed diversion of funds into entities connected with the promoters.

More than 100,000 fixed deposit (FD) holders might be impacted due to losses faced from the funds diversion, according to a Mint report.

"There are also concerns that government agencies will attach the assets of the company. All these factors have put a question mark on the plan," a banker said.