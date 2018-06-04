App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

DHFL raises nearly Rs 11,000 cr via bonds

The public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which opened on May 22, had an issue size of Rs 3,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 9,000 crore aggregating up to Rs 12,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Housing financier DHFL has raised over Rs 10,944 crore through public issue of bonds which had open for subscription in May.

The public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which opened on May 22, had an issue size of Rs 3,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 9,000 crore aggregating up to Rs 12,000 crore.

"The NCD public issue committee of the board at its meeting held today...approved the allotment of 10,94,47,863 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating up to Rs 10,94,478.63 lakh to the respective successful applicants in various series under the four different categories," DHFL said in a regulatory filing today.

The company said it will list the NCDs on NSE and BSE.

DHFL stock was trading 0.72 percent down at Rs 606.20 on BSE in the afternoon.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 02:39 pm

tags #Bonds #Business #Companies #DHFL

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.