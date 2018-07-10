DHFL Pramerica MF cuts minimum application amount for 2 schemes

DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund has lowered the minimum application amount for lump sum investments, systematic investment and transfer plans under two schemes -- DHFL Pramerica Insta Cash Fund, and DHFL Pramerica Diversified Equity Fund -- with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

EARLIER PROVISIONS REVISED PROVISIONS Minimum amount for purchase of units including switch-in -- Initial purchase -- Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter Minimum amount for purchase of units including switch-in --

Initial purchase -- Rs 100 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter Additional purchase -- Rs 100 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter Minimum number of instalments and amount for systematic investment plan- Monthly frequency -- Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 10 instalments Quarterly frequency -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for five instalments Minimum number of instalments and amount for systematic investment plan- Monthly frequency -- Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 60 instalments Quarterly frequency -- Rs 300 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 20 instalments Minimum SIP top up amount -- Monthly SIP -- Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter Quarterly SIP -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter Minimum SIP top up amount -- Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for monthly and quarterly SIP Minimum number of installments and amount for systematic transfer plan- Monthly frequency -- Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 10 instalments Quarterly frequency -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for five instalments Minimum number of installments and amount for systematic transfer plan- Monthly frequency -- Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 60 instalments Quarterly frequency -- Rs 300 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 20 instalments

The changes in both the schemes are as follows:All other features of both schemes will remain unchanged.