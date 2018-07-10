DHFL Pramerica MF cuts minimum application amount for 2 schemes

The fund house has has lowered the minimum application amount for lump sum investments, systematic investment and transfer plans under two schemes.
DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund has lowered the minimum application amount for lump sum investments, systematic investment and transfer plans under two schemes -- DHFL Pramerica Insta Cash Fund, and DHFL Pramerica Diversified Equity Fund -- with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.The changes in both the schemes are as follows:
|EARLIER PROVISIONS
|REVISED PROVISIONS
|
Minimum amount for purchase of units including switch-in --
Initial purchase -- Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
Additional purchase -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
|
Minimum amount for purchase of units including switch-in --
Initial purchase -- Rs 100 and in multiples of one rupee thereafterAdditional purchase -- Rs 100 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
|
Minimum number of instalments and amount for systematic investment plan-
Monthly frequency -- Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 10 instalmentsQuarterly frequency -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for five instalments
|
Minimum number of instalments and amount for systematic investment plan-
Monthly frequency -- Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 60 instalmentsQuarterly frequency -- Rs 300 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 20 instalments
|
Minimum SIP top up amount --
Monthly SIP -- Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafterQuarterly SIP -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter
|
Minimum SIP top up amount --Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for monthly and quarterly SIP
|
Minimum number of installments and amount for systematic transfer plan-
Monthly frequency -- Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 10 instalmentsQuarterly frequency -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for five instalments
|
Minimum number of installments and amount for systematic transfer plan-
Monthly frequency -- Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 60 instalmentsQuarterly frequency -- Rs 300 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 20 instalments