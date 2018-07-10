App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL Pramerica MF cuts minimum application amount for 2 schemes

The fund house has has lowered the minimum application amount for lump sum investments, systematic investment and transfer plans under two schemes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund has lowered the minimum application amount for lump sum investments, systematic investment and transfer plans under two schemes -- DHFL Pramerica Insta Cash Fund, and DHFL Pramerica Diversified Equity Fund -- with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

The changes in both the schemes are as follows:
EARLIER PROVISIONS REVISED PROVISIONS

Minimum amount for purchase of units including switch-in --

Initial purchase -- Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Additional purchase -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Minimum amount for purchase of units including switch-in --

Initial purchase -- Rs 100 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Additional purchase -- Rs 100 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Minimum number of instalments and amount for systematic investment plan-

Monthly frequency -- Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100  thereafter for 10 instalments

Quarterly frequency -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for five instalments

Minimum number of instalments and amount for systematic investment plan-

Monthly frequency -- Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 60 instalments

Quarterly frequency -- Rs 300 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 20 instalments

Minimum SIP top up amount --

Monthly SIP -- Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter

Quarterly SIP -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter

Minimum SIP top up amount --

Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for monthly and quarterly SIP

Minimum number of installments and amount for systematic transfer plan-

Monthly frequency -- Rs 500 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 10 instalments

Quarterly frequency -- Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for five instalments

Minimum number of installments and amount for systematic transfer plan-

Monthly frequency -- Rs 100 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 60 instalments

Quarterly frequency -- Rs 300 and in multiples of Rs 100 thereafter for 20 instalments
All other features of both schemes will remain unchanged.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 11:34 am

