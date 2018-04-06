App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2018 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

DHFL plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via debentures

"The company proposes to issue non-convertible subordinated unsecured debentures amounting to Rs 1000 crore on private placement basis...," the company said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) today said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

"The company proposes to issue non-convertible subordinated unsecured debentures amounting to Rs 1000 crore on private placement basis...," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The issue will open on April 11 and will close on the same day, the filing said.

DHFL provides housing finance to the lower and middle income groups in the country.

Apart from various types of housing loans, DHFL also offers a wide range of other services like loan against property, business loans, plant and machinery loan and medical equipment loan.

tags #Business #Companies #DHFL

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.