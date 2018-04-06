DHFL plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via debentures

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) today said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

"The company proposes to issue non-convertible subordinated unsecured debentures amounting to Rs 1000 crore on private placement basis...," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The issue will open on April 11 and will close on the same day, the filing said.

DHFL provides housing finance to the lower and middle income groups in the country.

Apart from various types of housing loans, DHFL also offers a wide range of other services like loan against property, business loans, plant and machinery loan and medical equipment loan.