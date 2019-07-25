DHFL plans JV structure for stake sale to 20% from 39.8%: Report

Debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) is considering a joint venture (JV) for its proposed stake sale, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The company’s promoter group, the Wadhawan family, might lower their stake to 20 percent from 39.8 percent and become an equal partner in the JV, the report said.

“The process of identifying a strategic investor is likely to be completed soon, bringing an equity investor into DHFL to bolster its capital base,” a source told the paper.

Three private equity firms- AION, Cerberus and Lone Star – have already submitted non-binding bids, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"Even as DHFL seeks to make fresh loans, banks have proposed that it use half its monthly receivables as they are likely to allow a six-month moratorium,” a source told the publication.

The company’s lenders are expected to constitute a debt resolution plan by July 25, the report said, adding that DHFL is in talks with creditors and stakeholders to ensure that lenders do not have to take a significant haircut on its total debt of around Rs 1 lakh crore.

Auditors recently raised red flags over its results for the March quarter, and expressed doubt over DHFL’s ability to continue as a going concern.