App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL may be headed for auditor trouble ahead of its board meeting

Unsatisfactory response to the auditor's queries pertaining to the housing finance company’s fund deployment is believed to be the reason for the trouble

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crisis-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) might receive another blow as its auditors might resign ahead of its board meeting on July 13, reports Business Standard. Unsatisfactory response to the auditor's queries pertaining to the housing finance company’s fund deployment is believed to be the reason for the trouble.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells and Chaturvedi & Shah -- DHFL’s two statutory auditors -- are yet to conclude auditing the company’s FY19 financial accounts. In June, the company had deferred announcement of its Q4 FY19 results after receiving the market regulator’s nod, citing "certain unforeseen operational engagements including non-availability of a few directors to ensure participation of all the members of the audit committee as well as the board for taking into consideration and approval of the financial results for the fourth quarter/financial year ended March 31, 2019", the Economic Times reported.

Sources told the paper that auditors haven’t sought any extension to sign the final accounts yet. Auditors are under additional pressure to ensure that there are no discrepancies in the company’s annual reports as DHFL faces allegations of fund diversion via shell companies. Statutory auditors are required to inform the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before resigning, a condition necessitated by the Companies Act, 2013.

Close

A resolution plan for the cash-starved DHFL is yet to be finalised, with the consortium of 31 lenders to the company set to meet on July 11 to sign an inter-creditor agreement for the company. All banks have nodded in favour of the agreement, Business Standard reported, which would entail an additional line of credit for DHFL on a monthly basis.

related news

The company’s board of directors are due to meet on July 13 to ratify the company’s Q4 numbers and its FY19 financial account.

Following the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis, there have been several instances of auditors resigning, the most recent being PwC's resignation as the auditor of Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance and Eveready Industries.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Business #Chaturvedi & Shah #Companies #Deloitte Haskins & Sells #Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL)

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.