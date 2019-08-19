App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

DHFL makes fresh default on Rs 1,571 crore bond repayments

The defaults pertain to three cases with regard to interest payment on non-convertible debentures and commercial papers (CPs), Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
DHFL on August 19 said it has defaulted on its financial repayment obligations worth Rs 1,571 crore with regard to issuance of bonds and commercial papers.

The defaults pertain to three cases with regard to interest payment on non-convertible debentures and commercial papers (CPs), Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) said in a regulatory filing.

In a break-up, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) said it has defaulted on Rs 46.92 crore towards interest amount on secured NCDs (9.92 per cent and 9.40 per cent/10 year tenor); on NCDs issued through a public issue for multiple tenors of amount involving interest of Rs 363.77 crore and principal amount of Rs 1,059.91 crore.

Close

Besides, defaults of Rs 100 crore occurred on CPs.

related news

The beleaguered NBFC has not been able to fulfil its obligations towards debt repayment in the recent past and there have been several cases of defaults on commercial papers and bonds.

The company is estimated to be sitting on a debt-pile of over Rs 90,000 crore.

The NBFC sector has been reeling under stress since the unfolding of the IL&FS liquidity crisis in September 2018 due to alleged fraud and mis-management issues.

Stock of DHFL closed 6.86 per cent up at Rs 49.05 on BSE.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 10:54 pm

tags #Business #DHFL #Market news

