you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL lenders ease eligibility criteria for potential buyers: Report

DHFL's Committee of Creditors (CoC) on December 31 allowed the company to recommence issuing loans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Lenders of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), which is facing insolvency proceedings, have relaxed the eligibility criteria for potential buyers of the company's assets, Mint reported.

“Lenders said that a high minimum net worth criterion will leave out a lot of potential investors from the bidding process and, therefore, it should be reduced, along with other requirements,” a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

According to the report, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed administrator, R Subramaniakumar, proposed a minimum net worth requirement of Rs 5,000 crore for bidders, which has now been lowered to Rs 3,500 crore.

The thresholds for assets under management (AUM) and committed funds have been lowered to Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 3,500 crore from Rs 12,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, respectively, the report added.

Lenders are yet to vote on the proposed changes to the norms for buyers, the report said.

Even SBI Capital Markets, which is advising lenders on the DHFL process, is said to be of the view the eligibility criteria should be eased.

DHFL is the first non-banking finance company to be taken to the bankruptcy court National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The housing financier’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) on December 31 allowed the company to recommence issuing loans, starting at Rs 500 crore a month.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 12:22 pm

