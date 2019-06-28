App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL lenders considering debt resolution under new RBI circular: Report

Under the RBI’s direct assignment norms, the lenders are considering taking over some DHFL’s of assets, which includes loans given out by the company

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Banks are considering a resolution plan for borrowings by Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) under the RBI’s June 7 circular, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Under the RBI’s direct assignment norms, the lenders are considering taking over some of DHFL’s assets including loans given out by the company. The report noted that such a plan would reduce the lenders’ exposure to DHFL on their books.

Another option for restructuring is the conversion of debt to equity by signing an inter-creditor agreement.

The report also noted that the banks have funded Rs 50,000 crore of the total borrowings taken up by DHFL, which stands at Rs 1 lakh crore.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #Business #DHFL #India

