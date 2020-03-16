App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL lenders consider adjusting loans against FDs: Report

In 2019, DHFL became the first non-banking financial company (NBFC) to be taken to the bankruptcy court.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lenders of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) are exploring the option of adjusting the fixed deposits of its customers against loans outstanding, according to a Mint report.

Some depositors approached the housing financier’s administrator R Subramaniakumar and asked for an adjustment, the report said. Such adjustments will not hurt the insolvency resolution process, a source told the paper.

The loans granted against FDs are not very large, the report added. Most depositors will be unaffected since they have not borrowed against FDs.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

“Some depositors have approached the administrator asking for the adjustment but it is unclear how it can be done during the corporate insolvency resolution process. As these depositors are not able to withdraw their money but have to keep repaying loans, they have sought this," a source told Mint.

The DHFL administrator has sought legal advice from AZB and Partners, the report added.

FD holders had moved the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and demanded repayment of their dues, after the Supreme Court rejected their petition.

In 2019, DHFL became the first non-banking financial company (NBFC) to be taken to the bankruptcy court.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 10:15 am

tags #DHFL

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.