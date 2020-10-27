DHFL lenders ask bidders to improve their offers

Lenders of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) have asked the four bidders to improve their offers by October 31.

Debt-ridden DHFL, which is facing insolvency proceedings, has asked the bidders to make revised offers by October 31, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The decision was made after the DHFL Committee of Creditors (CoC) met on October 26, The four bidders - Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, Oaktree Capital Management and SC Lowy - had made detailed presentations, the report said.

But the CoC was unimpressed by the low recovery promised, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Media reports suggest that the bidders made four separate bids to either acquire a stake in the company or purchase the assets.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in November 2019 referred DHFL to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings. It was the first non-banking finance company (NBFC) to be taken to the bankruptcy court.

Oaktree offered Rs 28,000 crore to buyout DHFL’s entire book, CNBC-TV18 reported. This includes approximately Rs 12,000 crore as upfront cash and the remaining in the form of non-convertible debentures to be paid over seven years with a coupon of 6.5 percent.

The report states that Piramal Enterprises has offered Rs 15,000 crore to acquire DHFL’s retail book - Rs 9,000 crore as an upfront cash payment and Rs 6,000 crore as debt instruments.