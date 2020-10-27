172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|dhfl-lenders-ask-bidders-to-improve-their-offers-6019101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL lenders ask bidders to improve their offers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in November 2019 referred DHFL to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lenders of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) have asked the four bidders to improve their offers by October 31.

Debt-ridden DHFL, which is facing insolvency proceedings, has asked the bidders to make revised offers by October 31, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The decision was made after the DHFL Committee of Creditors (CoC) met on October 26, The four bidders - Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, Oaktree Capital Management and SC Lowy - had made detailed presentations, the report said.

Close

But the CoC was unimpressed by the low recovery promised, the report said.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Media reports suggest that the bidders made four separate bids to either acquire a stake in the company or purchase the assets.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in November 2019 referred DHFL to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings. It was the first non-banking finance company (NBFC) to be taken to the bankruptcy court.

Oaktree offered Rs 28,000 crore to buyout DHFL’s entire book, CNBC-TV18 reported. This includes approximately Rs 12,000 crore as upfront cash and the remaining in the form of non-convertible debentures to be paid over seven years with a coupon of 6.5 percent.

The report states that Piramal Enterprises has offered Rs 15,000 crore to acquire DHFL’s retail book - Rs 9,000 crore as an upfront cash payment and Rs 6,000 crore as debt instruments.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Business #DHFL

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.