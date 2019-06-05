App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL interest payment delays hurt MFs: Report

DHFL is likely to default on payments on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,150 crore,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mutual funds (MFs) have taken significant write-downs on their exposure to debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), according to a Mint report.

The non-banking finance company with a focus on housing finance has reportedly missed interest payments of Rs 960 crore. Valuation norms require a write-down in the value of assets in case of such payment delays.

According to the Mint report, the delay could have led to the write-down of nearly 75 - 100 percent in the case of DHFL depending on whether the debt was secured or unsecured, the report said.

As of April 30, about 165 MF schemes across 24 asset management companies (AMCs) have an exposure of Rs 5,336 crore to DHFL, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

DHFL has faced a series of downgrades by rating agencies on its debt over the past two months.

Funds that have exposure to the housing financier might see a proportionate drop in net asset value (NAC), Mint reports.

Some AMCs are exploring side pocketing as an option but have not taken any action towards the move, the report added.

As per a CNBC-TV18 report, DHFL is likely to default on payments on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,150 crore due to liquidity concerns,

The company is likely to make the payment within seven days grace period to avoid default, the report added.

Meanwhile, CNBC-TV18 also reported that DHFL could receive a payment from Blackstone on a deal by June 10, which might help the company make the payments on time.

Blackstone has agreed to buy DHFL's stake in Aadhar Housing Finance for an undisclosed amount.

The private equity firm could pay DHFL around Rs 2,500 crore for the deal by June 10.

The promoters of DHFL are likely to close a deal for their stake in the housing financier within a month, according to the CNBC-TV18 report.

Apollo Global, ICICI Venture-backed Aion Capital, Lone Star and Cerebrus are prospective purchasers of the stake.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Companies #DHFL

