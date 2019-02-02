App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crisis-hit DHFL group sells close to 80% stake in Aadhar Housing to Blackstone

The deal comes days after the group was alleged to have syphoned off over Rs 31,000 crore of public money as reported by news portal Cobrapost, which claimed loans were taken from DHFL and the money taken out of the country by the Wadhawans.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private equity major Blackstone has agreed to buy nearly 80 percent of affordable homes-focused Aadhar Housing Finance from the financially stretched Wadhawan group for an undisclosed sum.

The group's holding company Wadhawan Global Capital (WGC) will be selling its 70 percent stake in the company, while its listed mortgage lender subsidiary DHFL will also be exiting its investment, which is reported to be around 9 percent, as per a company statement on February 2.

The deal comes days after the group was alleged to have syphoned off over Rs 31,000 crore of public money as reported by news portal Cobrapost, which claimed loans were taken from DHFL and the money taken out of the country by the Wadhawans.

The group has denied all the allegations, even as the DHFL stock plunged since then.

related news

It also comes amid the prolonged stress in the NBFC sector, wherein companies dependent on short-term borrowings for long-term lending have been facing difficulties since the ILFS crisis came out in September. The DHFL stock was also hammered by investors over the same concerns then.

Private equity funds managed by Blackstone have entered into a definitive agreement with WGC to acquire its stake in Aadhar, a Wadhawan group statement said.

WGC chairman Kapil Wadhawan said the sale is part of a strategy to reduce corporate debt and strengthen the balance sheet.

It should also be seen as reinstating the group's focus on DHFL, the flagship company of the group and the third largest pure-play mortgage lender, he said.

Aadhar had posted a net profit of Rs 99.72 crore in FY18 and other suitors for WGC's holding included Baring Private Equity and Hero Fincorp, according to reports.

The company has a network in 13 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.