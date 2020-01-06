DHFL gets creditors' green signal to resume lending: Report

Creditors to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) have permitted the company to resume lending operations, starting with Rs 500 crore a month, Mint reported.

A document from the Reserve Bank-appointed administrator R Subramaniakumar showed DHFL recovering Rs 1,700-1,800 crore per month from previous loans, the report said.

The approval by the committee of creditors (CoC) will help the company stem the decline in its loan book. It will also help DHFL maintain its value and remain attractive to potential suitors.

DHFL has not issued home loans for over six months after it faced a cash crunch and defaulted on debt repayments.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) was hit by a crisis in September 21, 2018 after IL&FS defaulted on crucial payments. DHFL recently became the first NBFC to be taken to the bankruptcy court: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The housing financier’s loan book has shrunk 25 percent since September 2018 and may further contract by 10 percent over the next six months, the report stated.

“Since the objective is to preserve the enterprise value, this action is required to be taken. The CoC was in agreement with the said proposal," the article quotes the document as saying.

DHFL’s assets under management (AUM) is currently worth nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore, of which Rs 63,690 crore are in retail loans and the remainder in wholesale.