Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL forensic audit confirms diversion of Rs 20,000cr: Report

The audit, carried out by KPMG, reveals that the funds were channelled through 'box companies'

A forensic audit of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has found diversion of funds worth Rs 20,000 crore to private entities of the promoters, reports Moneylife.

The audit, carried out by KPMG, reveals that the funds were channelled through 'box companies', the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

What's worrying is that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is aware of the forensic audit report, the report said. The same has so far not been submitted to DHFL’s board of directors. The market regulator has not asked the lenders to present the forensic audit report to the board as required by its own regulations, the article stated.

A Mint report, too, said the forensic audit had confirmed a gap in the financials, but did not specify a number. The forensic audit had been initiated by lenders in February. “We haven’t seen the report yet, but we understand that there are gaps in the assessment of the projects against which DHFL has lent," a banker told the paper.

As on July 6, the housing financier's total debt stood at Rs 83,873 crore, of which Rs 38,342 crore was owed to banks.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 11:24 am

tags #DHFL

