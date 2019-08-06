App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL finalises resolution plan, proposes no haircuts for all creditors

The plan was approved by the Special Committee for Resolution Plan at its meeting held on August 6. The draft plan was formulated in consultation with the committee and financial advisors Ernst & Young

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

 Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) has finalised a resolution plan that proposes no principal haircuts to any creditors, the troubled housing finance company (HFC) said in a statement to exchanges on August 6.


The plan, which aims to restructure almost Rs 1 lakh crore of debt, lists steps to align asset-liability mismatch and seek moratorium on repayments, along with a funding sought from lenders or the National Housing Bank (NHB) for starting retail funding activity.


The plan was approved by the Special Committee for Resolution Plan in its meeting held on August 6. The draft plan was formulated in consultation with the committee and financial advisors Ernst & Young.


As per regulatory norms, the resolution plan will need consent of at least 60 percent of its creditors by number and three-quarters of lenders by value to go through. Apart from banks, DHFL’s creditors include nearly 86,000 non-convertible debenture holders and 300 institutional bondholders.


Last month, DHFL said the ability of the company to continue as a going concern depends upon its ability to monetise its assets, secure funding from the bankers or investors, restructure its liabilities and recommence its operations.


In a separate statement, DHFL also informed exchanges on the decision made by Deloitte Haskins & Sells for discontinuing as auditors of the HFC. The auditing firm said its policy on client acceptance and continuation does not permit them to continue as statutory auditors of DHFL.

“The company is in discussion with leading reputed audit firms for appointment as statutory auditors, subject to necessary approvals by the Audit Committee of the Board/Board of Directors and the shareholders,” DHLF said in the statement on August 6.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #Deloitte #DHFL #resolution plan

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.