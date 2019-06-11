DHFL clears Rs 962-crore NCD interest payment within a week of default

Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) has paid Rs 962 crore interest on non-convertible debentures (NCD), according to a release filed with the exchanges on June 11.

The release also stated that the payments were made within the cure period of seven working days.

Domestic rating agencies ICRA and Crisil on June 6 downgraded the company's rating on Rs 850 crore worth of commercial paper to 'default', down from 'A4' due to the mortgage lender's deteriorating liquidity condition. The rating of the company, which defaulted on a debt repayment earlier this week, has been removed from watch with negative implications by both the rating agencies.

The company has commercial paper (CP) worth Rs 750 crore maturing in June 2019 with the first repayment on June 7.

The mortgage lender is dependent on the refinancing of maturing liabilities, given the relatively longer tenure of the loans inherent in the housing finance industry.

(With inputs from PTI)