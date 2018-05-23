DHFL bond issue subscribed for up to Rs 10,000 cr on Day 1

Housing finance company DHFL Ltd garnered subscriptions of over Rs 10,234 crore on Day one of the public issue of the bonds today.

The company has a target to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore from this public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a base size of Rs 3,000 crore and green-shoe option up to Rs 9,000 crore.

"DHFL NCDs attract subscription of over Rs 10,000 crore on Day 1 out of a total of around Rs 12,000 crore - HNIs (high net-worth individuals) and retail account for around Rs 2,800 crore and QIBs (qualified institutional buyers) for over Rs 7,200 crore," sources said.

Earlier on Monday, the company said the issue -- which is to close on June 4 -- can be pre-closed if the issue is fully subscribed before that.

DHFL will use 75 per cent of the proceeds raised from the issue for sub-lending and business growth while the rest is slated to be used for general corporate purpose.