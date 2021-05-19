DHFL bankruptcy case: NCLT asks lenders to consider former promoter Kapil Wadhawan's payment plan

A court in Mumbai that was hearing insolvency actions against Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) asked its lenders to consider a proposal by former promoter Kapil Wadhawan to pay up and settle the matter, in the latest twist to a case that could test India’s bankruptcy laws.

The Mumbai branch of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday asked DHFL’s so-called committee of creditors (COC) to meet within 10 days and discuss Wadhawan’s proposal, according two persons directly familiar with the development. The court, acting on a petition filed by Wadhawan, who is now in jail, asked lenders to consider and discuss the merits of the proposal and come back.

The NCLT action comes after DHFL’s lenders launched a takeover bid and voted in favour of conglomerate Piramal Group. That decision secured a stamp of approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 18.

Lenders thereafter took the proposal to the NCLT, which was due to give a final go-ahead.

DHFL, a shadow lender, or non-banking financial company, that used to disburse home loans before its collapse was the first financial institution in India to be dragged to the NCLT. DHFL owes its lenders around Rs 91,000 crore.

CNBC-TV18 reported that lenders are considering appealing against the order, or even establishing Wadhwan’s ineligibility under Section 29A of IBC to explain their case. “All options are being considered,” the TV channel quoted an unnamed person.

Section 29A prohibits wilful defaulters, undischarged insolvents, promoters of defaulting firms etc from participating in the resolution of companies under the bankruptcy code.

Wadhawan had proposed a 100 percent payment to DHFL’s creditors, including the holders of non-convertible debentures and fixed deposits. Rohan Dakshini of Rashmikant & partners, who represents Wadhawan said Mumbai NCLT has asked lenders to consider Wadhawan's offer as it is Rs 50,000 crore higher than what the Piramals offered. “The court said it will not question the commercial wisdom of the lenders but said CoC can at least consider the offer," he said.

Wadhawan has been strongly pitching to the CoC all along to accept his resolution plan arguing that his proposal is better than other bidders. Now that the NCLT has asked lenders to consider his proposal, the decision of lenders will be crucial in the case.

The resolution plan by Wadhawan contained no haircut. "Kapil Wadhawan’s offer was to repay the NCD and the FD holder completely, but it was not put forward by the COC to the NCD and FD holders," said one of the persons cited above. He didn’t want to be named.

The next hearing is scheduled on May 31.

Wadhawan offered to repay 100 percent principal amount to all the creditors. In a revised proposal of Rs 91,158 crore for the creditors, he promised to make an upfront payment of Rs 9,000 crore.

DHFL’s lenders were not keen on Wadhwan’s offer, basing their decision on the legal advice from their counsel. Refusing to consider Wadhwan’s offer, the lenders’ legal counsel had responded to Wadhwan’s letter, saying its eligibility under Section 29A of IBC was doubtful, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Piramal wins the bid

On January 15, the creditors to the DHFL voted in favour of Piramal as the winning bidder. Piramal Enterprises, a diversified Indian conglomerate, got more than 94 percent votes. A resolution plan needs a minimum of 66 percent votes to be passed by lenders, who can vote a preference for more than one bidder.

Oaktree, an American asset management company, secured around 45 percent votes, while another bidder, Adani Capital, is believed to have got 18 percent votes. Oaktree's bid for DHFL was at Rs 38,400 crore against Piramal's Rs 37, 250 crore. Piramal's offer, however, had a higher upfront cash payment and that swung support in its favour.

DHFL collapsed under the weight of a severe liquidity crunch after Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) went bust in late 2018. It was pushed to NCLT in December 2019. Since then, the creditors have been attempting for a resolution.