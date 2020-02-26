App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL assets not proceeds of crime, PMLA court says

The court made this observation while granting bail to DHFL Chairman Kapil Wadhawan in a money laundering case

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Assets of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) does not appear to be 'proceeds of crime', a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has ruled.

The court made this observation while granting bail to DHFL Chairman Kapil Wadhawan in a money laundering case, The Times of India reported.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on January 27 arrested Wadhawan in connection with the Iqbal Mirchi case.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Also read: ED unearths software through which DHFL allegedly laundered money

"There did not appear to be a link between the amalgamation of shell companies into Sunblink Real Estate and the purchase of Mirchi’s properties in Mumbai’s Worli area," the report quoted from the court order as saying.

The ED investigation had found that Kapil Wadhawan had bought shares in five dummy companies - Faith Realtors, Marvel Township, Able Realty, Poseidon Realty, and Random Realtors.

These shell companies, which received loans from DHFL, were alleged to have jointly diverted funds worth Rs 2,186 crore.

ED alleged that Sunblink, which has been linked with the Kapil's brother Dheeraj, received a Rs 50 crore loan from DHFL to buy Mirchi’s property in 2010.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 11:47 am

tags #DHFL

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.