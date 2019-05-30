App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL announces delay in consolidated financial results for FY19

DHFL has assured the exchanges that results for the financial year 2018-19 will be submitted on or before June 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) has informed the stock exchanges that it will not be able to furnish the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY19 within the time stipulated by SEBI norms.

DHFL said that the delay was due to new submissions under the provisions of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, which came into effect from April 1, 2018. This means the financial year which ended on March 31 was the first full financial year when these rules were applicable.

In a letter to the exchanges, the company said it was unable to submit the details in time "in view of the requirement of submission of the IndAS compliant Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first time requiring additional resources, time and effort as also full-time engagement of accounts and finance team in various non-routine audits and due diligence by various parties".

It has assured the exchanges that the report for the financial year 2018-19 will be submitted on or before June 30.
First Published on May 30, 2019 09:00 am

