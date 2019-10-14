App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL agrees to sell wholesale book to Oaktree Capital: Report

DHFL, India’s fourth largest housing finance company, has a total debt of Rs 1 lakh crore, of which Rs 40,000 crore is owed to banks alone

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) has signed a non-binding term agreement with Oaktree Capital to sell its entire Rs 35,000 crore wholesale book, reports The Economic Times.

“It is for lenders led by SBI to move ahead with the sale,” a source told the publication.

DHFL had on September 29 proposed a debt resolution that involves offering creditors a 51 percent stake in the company.

Close

The housing financier’s lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI), are working on the debt resolution plan. They will meet from November 13-15 to vote on the debt resolution proposal, the report said.

related news

DHFL, India’s fourth largest housing finance company, has a total debt of Rs 1 lakh crore, of which Rs 40,000 crore is owed to banks alone.

As per the draft resolution plan, DHFL will convert 2.3 percent of each lender's debt exposure in to equity at a price of Rs 54 per equity share. The proceeds from the sale of loan assets will be used to service loans to DHFL creditors over the next 10-20 years.

Also read: DHFL proposes converting debt to equity under draft resolution plan

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Oaktree has previously purchased assets worth Rs 3,000 crore from DHFL, the report said.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 10:40 am

tags #DHFL

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.