DHFL agrees to sell wholesale book to Oaktree Capital: Report

Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) has signed a non-binding term agreement with Oaktree Capital to sell its entire Rs 35,000 crore wholesale book, reports The Economic Times.

“It is for lenders led by SBI to move ahead with the sale,” a source told the publication.

DHFL had on September 29 proposed a debt resolution that involves offering creditors a 51 percent stake in the company.

The housing financier’s lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI), are working on the debt resolution plan. They will meet from November 13-15 to vote on the debt resolution proposal, the report said.

DHFL, India’s fourth largest housing finance company, has a total debt of Rs 1 lakh crore, of which Rs 40,000 crore is owed to banks alone.

As per the draft resolution plan, DHFL will convert 2.3 percent of each lender's debt exposure in to equity at a price of Rs 54 per equity share. The proceeds from the sale of loan assets will be used to service loans to DHFL creditors over the next 10-20 years.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Oaktree has previously purchased assets worth Rs 3,000 crore from DHFL, the report said.