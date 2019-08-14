Dharmesh Mehta along with investors to acquire IDFC Securities

IDFC Ltd August 14 said it has agreed to sell entire stake in its subsidiary IDFC Securities to former CEO of Axis Capital Dharmesh Mehta and other undisclosed investors. The necessary definitive agreement will be signed among the parties shortly, the company said in a regulatory filing.

IDFC Ltd and its subsidiary IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd following their respective board meetings entered into an understanding with Dharmesh Mehta along with other investors.

Following this, acquirers will purchase 100 per cent equity stake of IDFC Securities Limited from IDFC FHCL, it said.