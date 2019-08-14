App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dharmesh Mehta along with investors to acquire IDFC Securities

IDFC Ltd and its subsidiary IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd following their respective board meetings entered into an understanding with Dharmesh Mehta along with other investors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
IDFC Ltd August 14 said it has agreed to sell entire stake in its subsidiary IDFC Securities to former CEO of Axis Capital Dharmesh Mehta and other undisclosed investors. The necessary definitive agreement will be signed among the parties shortly, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Following this, acquirers will purchase 100 per cent equity stake of IDFC Securities Limited from IDFC FHCL, it said.

The proposed transaction will conclude on the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals, it said.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 09:31 pm

tags #Business #IDFC Ltd #Market news

