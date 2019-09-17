Dharavi’s leather industry on death row due to economic slowdown: Report

Dharavi’s ever-resilient leather industry is spiralling to the bottom with over 1,000 units being shut over the last two years. With almost 100,000 unemployed, the current economic slowdown has only worsened the storm, the Mumbai Mirror reported.

Manufacturers and retailers have significantly reduced in numbers, necessitating shut downs or downsizing of staff and operations by a half compared to two years back, the paper quoted Manohar Raibage, the president of the Leather Goods Manufacturing Association, as saying.

“We have been telling ourselves that orders will pick up during the festive season. But this festive season is the third consecutive year of falling sales. It is unsustainable now,” he said.

Jolted for the worst since demonetisation and the subsequent hasty implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), inexpensive Chinese goods flooding the market have not helped, Raibage added.

“Their faux leather products are at least ten times cheaper. The government has not provided us any protection against these cheap imports,” he said.

Expanding on the GST aspect, Raibage said that separate taxes on the raw and finished goods had hit margins, adding that bulk order customers, even corporates, shied away from covering the GST cost.

A self-sustained manufacturing hub, Dharavi is famous for its leather and small cottage outputs. Pegged at nearly Rs 6,000 crore per year, the once-buzzing market now sees mere 20-25 customers per shop each day – a 3x slump, locals told the paper.

Another contender that has played truant is the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which in 2017 banned the trading of cattle for slaughter and indirectly affected the leather and tanning industries, it added.