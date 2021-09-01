MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Dhanuka group to set up Rs 1,250 crore poly film factory at Panagarh

The project is being implemented by Dhunseri Poly Films, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures Limited to manufacture flexible packaging films that go into FMCG packaging like chips and tea.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

The city-based Dhanuka group announced the setting up of a Rs 1,250 crore packaging poly film factory at Panagarh Industrial Park in Paschim Bardhaman district.

The project is being implemented by Dhunseri Poly Films, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures Limited to manufacture flexible packaging films that go into FMCG packaging like chips and tea.

The plant is spread over 38 acres, the first phase of the plant will manufacture polyester films i.e, BOPET with a production capacity of 45,000 TPA. At an overall investment of over Rs 400 crore.

“The unit is expected to commence commercial operations by March 2023. The first unit will be a downstream unit of Dhunseri’s existing Haldia plant where it makes PET (polyethylene terephthalate) resins,” group chairman C K Dhanuka said.

While, second and third units will produce BOPP films with a rated capacity of 1,34,000 tonne and estimated production of 1,15,000 tonne. Raw Material for BOPP line will be sourced from IOCL Paradip plant (Odisha).

Close
By 2026 expected turnover of the flexible film business will be Rs 1,500 crore and export of approximately Rs 400 crore. It will have a direct employment of approximately 500 people with an indirect employment generation of around 1,000 people, Dhanuka said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Dhanuka group #Panagarh Industrial Park
first published: Sep 1, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.