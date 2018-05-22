App
May 22, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhanuka Agritech Q4 net up 15% at Rs 29 cr

Dhanuka Agritech today posted 14.65 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 28.64 crore for the fourth quarter of 2017-18 financial year. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 24.98 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 191.97 crore during January-March, 2017-18 from Rs 188.12 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses however rose marginally to Rs 157.47 crore from Rs 154.13 crore.

The Board recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for 2017-18.

Shares of the company rose 1.2 percent to settle at Rs 570.75 a piece on BSE today.

