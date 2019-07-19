App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dhanuka Agritech Q1 profit falls slightly to Rs 20.72 cr

Total income increased slightly to Rs 222.74 crore during the latest June quarter from Rs 221.54 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Dhanuka Agritech July 19 posted a marginal fall in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 20.72 crore. The company's net profit in April-June 2018-19 stood at Rs 21.12 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Dhanuka Agritech is into agro-chemicals business. The company said the demand for its products depends on monsoon, pest infestation and crop patterns. Hence, there may be variations in the results from one period to another, the filing added.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Dhanuka Agritech

