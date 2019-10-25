Dhanteras Offers: Festival discounts on credit, debit card from SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank

The festival is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik and the word 'dhan' means wealth, hence the name 'Dhanteras'. (Image: Reuters)

The festive season is here, and banks have released various credit and debit card offers to help customers make the most of the period, especially Dhanteras when many will be looking to buy gold and jewellery.

SBI Card Offers

Here are a few schemes on offer by State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The public sector bank is offering credit card discounts on jewellery purchases from Senco, ORRA and KIAH brands. Details are as follows:

At Senco, SBI offers Rs 100 off per gram on gold jewellery purchase, up to 20 percent off on diamond jewellery, 10 percent off on making charges of platinum jewellery, and 10 percent off on gemstones.

There is flat 10 percent off on diamond-studded gold and platinum jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh and above at ORRA, and flat 25 percent off on purchase of diamond jewellery at KIAH Jewellery

HDFC Bank Offers

HDFC Bank has Rs 1,000 cashback, or 5x rewards point Dhanteras Offer, on credit and debit card transactions. Customers will get flat Rs 1,000 cashback on spending a minimum of Rs 20,000 or more on jewellery using HDFC Bank Debit Card. This is valid during October 21-26. This is a one-time offer.

No two offers can be clubbed. For instance, if the customer has availed the benefit of the existing merchant offer on Tanishq/Reliance Jewels/Tanishq Online, the customer will not receive the benefit of this offer and vice-versa.

The bank is also offering 5x reward points on all jewellery spends using retail and add on HDFC Bank Credit Card during October 21-26. The offer will be applicable on minimum transaction of Rs 20,000, with a maximum cap of 5,000 reward points at the promotion level. The offers cannot be combined with any other.

For offers valid on both Debit and Credit cards, the bank has promotions with Tanishq and Reliance Jewels.

For Tanishq, the offer discount is up to Rs 10,000 from September 28 to October 29. Here are the offer details: Rs 2,500 discount on spends between Rs 50,000 to Rs 99,000; Rs 5,000 discount on spends between Rs 100,000 to Rs 249,999; Rs 10,000 discount on spends above Rs 250,000.

For Reliance Jewels, the offer discount is up to 10 percent cashback up to Rs 2,500 on minimum spends of Rs 10,000 from September 28 to December 31.

ICICI Bank Offers

ICICI Bank is offering 5 percent cashback up to Rs 5,000 per ICICI Bank credit card at Kalyan Jewellers Store on minimum spends of Rs 30,000 from September 27 to October 27. It is not valid on easy-monthly instalment (EMI) purchases.

You can shop for jewellery at the nearest TBZ-The Original stores and get 5 percent cashback up to Rs 5,000 per ICICI Bank credit card on minimum purchase of Rs 50,000. Valid from September 28 to October 29, the offer is not valid on EMIs. The cashback will be credited on or before January 30, 2020.