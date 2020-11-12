Dhanteras 2020: Check cashback, discount offers from Amazon, Flipkart and banks

Online shopping websites are offering discounts on gold and silver coins and ornaments on the occasion of Dhanteras as millions of Indians believe that purchasing gold on the day will usher in good fortune and wealth.

Here are some online stores and banks offering deals and discounts on Dhanteras

> E-commerce giant Amazon has launched instant discounts on gold coins and jewellery on its platform. The website also offering range of discounts on kitchen utensils and electronic appliances, as many people buy go for buying such products on the day.

> Another online retailer Flipkart has also come up with discount offers on gold and silver jewellery, coins, kitchen essentials, appliances and fashion products on the occasion.

> Shopclues has also brought ‘Dhanteras Utsav’ in which it is offering discounts on jewellery, gold and silver coins and bars, kitchen utensils and Pooja essentials.

> Besides e-commerce platforms, banks are also offering deals and discounts to their respective customers. Buyers can get exclusive offers on premium jewellery brands with SBI Card. According to State Bank of India, card holders can avail flat 25 percent off on diamond jewellery by Kiah Jewels, up to 20 percent off on diamond jewellery by Senco Gold & Diamonds, as well as discounts on Orra and Sparkles.

> HDFC Bank has brought a range of offers on loans, shopping and other banking services under ‘Festive Treats’. On Dhanteras, the bank is offering its customers 4,000 reward points on credit cards for minimum transaction of Rs 40,000 and Rs 500 cashback with debit cards for minimum transaction of Rs 30,000.

> Bandhan Bank is also giving Dhanteras offers on purchases from Tanishq, Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers and Senco Gold & Diamonds.

Amit the COVID-19 pandemic, jewellers are betting on recovery and are optimistic that a rebound in the economy and pent up demand will help boost sales during this 'Dhanteras' and the industry is likely to do up to 70 percent of the business in 2019.

Notwithstanding the ruling high gold prices and ongoing COVID-19 uncertainties, jewellers are expecting a revival in retail sales this festive season as the yellow metal has always been an integral part to festivals in India, particularly so during Dhanteras, Diwali, and the ensuing wedding season.

(With inputs from PTI)