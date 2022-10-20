Dhanlaxmi shareholders call for EGM on November 12, seek to suspend CEO's powers on capital expenditure

A section of shareholders of Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank, led by known businessman B Ravindran Pillai, have called an extra ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the bank on November 12, seeking to suspend chief executive officer's power on capital expenditure among other issues.

Nine shareholders, who together have about 13 percent stake in the bank, have called the EGM, according to an exchange filing on October 20 evening. Apart from Ravindran Pillai, other shareholders are B Govindan, Hareendran C K, Rajesh K, Vincent C.D, Vipin A. S, Sreedevi K, George Kollannur and B Sasidharan.

Dhanlaxmi Bank has been facing issues at the top management for a while on account of a power struggle between a section of shareholders and management.

Shareholders have sought to suspend all the delegated powers exercised by Managing Director and CEO in respect of all capital and revenue expenditure except statutory payments like salaries and wages, Central and State Taxes, according to the exchange notification.

These powers said CEO’s powers should be suspended till the date on which proper quorum and composition of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Audit committee, and other mandatory committees of the Board are reinstated and the guidelines of Reserve bank of India and SEBI in this regard are fully complied with.

All such suspended powers for incurring the expenditures shall jointly be exercised by any two non-executive directors of the Board during the above-mentioned period, said the shareholder notice.

On June 1, Moneycontrol reported that shareholders have raised the alarm on the lender’s financial situation and rising costs even as its board tries to recover from two back-to-back resignations. At this point, the number of directors on the bank’s board has shrunk to just five from its full strength of nine members.

Shareholders seek settlement on legal battle

Also, Dhanalxmi shareholders have sought to settle an ongoing legal battle involving a few shareholders regarding board positions. A few former directors had moved the High Court seeking a judicial intervention to direct the Bank to place their candidature for directorship at the Annual General Meeting. The petitioners are K M Madhusoodanan, P Mohanan and Prakash DL.

Other shareholders of Dhanlaxmi Bank include MA Yussuffali (5 percent), Kapil Wadhawan (5 percent), Shital Raghu Kataria (2.63 percent) and Vespera Fund (4.42 percent).

Shareholders have proposed that CK Gopinathan, Non-executive Non-Independent Director and Rajagopalan Nair (Independent Director) should be authorised to settle the writ petitions in the Kerala High Court by persuading the petitioners to withdraw the petitions.

Earlier this year, Dhanlaxmi shareholders had shareholders warned of an impending financial crisis at the bank, citing uncontrolled expenditure resulting in a worsening cost-to-income ratio and falling capital adequacy.

In the quarter ending June, 2022, Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a net loss of Rs 26.4 crore on account of higher expenses and rise in provisions. Provisions refer to the money set aside by banks against riskier loans.

Total income during April-June quarter of 2022-23 was down at Rs 237 crore as against Rs 246 crore in the year-ago period. The interest income, however, was up at Rs 258 crore as against Rs 218 crore.

Power struggle

Dhanlaxmi Bank’s board and top management have witnessed a series of exits in the past. Most such resignations were due to differences between the board members.

Former CEO Sunil Gurbaxani was ousted by shareholders in September 2020. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Gurbaxani had alleged there was a conspiracy within a section of shareholders for his ouster. “The Bank needs deep surgery and this bandage approach will not work. Secondly, the professional approach used by me is never accepted by these shareholders. Hence the conspiracy,” Gurbaxani had said.

Last December, G Subramonia Iyer, the part-time chairman of the bank, resigned citing personal reasons. Iyer had retired as executive director at Uco Bank and was one of the three members of a committee of directors appointed by the Reserve Bank of India in October 2020 to run the bank after shareholders voted out Sunil Gurbaxani as CEO.

Iyer was appointed part-time chairman in February 2021.

He isn’t the first Dhanlaxmi Bank chairman to quit ahead of his term. Sajeev Krishnan, part-time chairman and independent director of Dhanlaxmi Bank, resigned on June 29, 2020, citing personal reasons. In 2019, MD and CEO T Latha resigned before her term ended.

Following Krishnan’s resignation last year, two board members quit - KN Murali, independent director, and G Venkatanarayanan, additional director. Jayaram Nayar, the former chairman, also resigned citing personal reasons.