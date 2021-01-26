Dhanlaxmi shareholders approve Shivan JK’s appointment as next CEO

Dhanlaxmi Bank | Chartered Finance & Leasi NG Limited acquired 16,45,000 shares in company at Rs 12 per share on the NSE.

Kerala-based private sector lender, Dhanlaxmi Bank said on January 26 that its shareholders had approved the appointment of Shivan JK as the next managing director and chief operating officer (CEO) of the lender. The bank now will likely seek the central bank’s nod for Shivan’s appointment.

“Please note that the resolution authorizing the Board of Directors of the Bank to appoint Shivan J.K as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, subject to prior approval of RBI, as set out in the Postal Ballot Notice dated December 26, 2020 has been approved by the Shareholders with requisite majority,” the bank informed the stock exchanges on January 26.

According to the exchange update, 99.81 per cent of the votes polled were in favour of Shivan's appointment.

On 27 December, the bank had proposed the name of former State Bank of India (SBI) official, as its new chief. The bank subsequently sought the approval from its shareholders to authorize the Board to appoint Shivan as CEO.

Shivan, who has over three and half decades of experience in banking, has handled various areas in commercial banking at SBI. He has headed corporate banking, international banking, forex operations and was also involved in retail advances and agriculture credit in SBI.

Shivan J.K retired as Chief General Manager of Stressed Assets Resolution Group of SBI. Shivan was retail branch head for six years in Kerala in rural and urban centres of SBI.

Also, Shivan has handled sectoral teams handling stressed accounts in the infrastructure and commercial real estate and then in the Airlines, Telecom, Trading, Gem & Jewellery, Food Processing , edible oil processing.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders had ousted former CEO Sunil Gurbaxani in the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September. Following this, the RBI appointed a committee of creditors to look after the daily operations of the bank. At the September 30 AGM, shareholders had ousted Gurbaxani, the RBI-appointed MD & CEO with over 90 percent votes polled, turning against his appointment.