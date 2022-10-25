Dhanlaxmi board seat battle simmers with Kerala HC upholding bank’s appeal

The fight for Board seats at Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank has just got intensified.

On October 25, a division bench of the Kerala High Court upheld the appeal filed by the lender against writ petitions filed by four individual petitioners. The court said the petitions were not maintainable.

In its appeal, Dhanlaxmi Bank had contended that the issue concerns a private institution, hence the petitions are not maintainable. “However, the petitioners are free to move higher courts challenging the order,” a person said, refusing to be identified.

The writ petitions were filed by KN Madhusoodanan, P Mohanan, PK Vijayakumar and Prakash DL against the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Dhanlaxmi Bank and its board of directors. The petitioners had moved court challenging the bank’s decision to reject their candidature for board positions last year.

It is learned that the bank will soon file caveats in the Supreme Court and other relevant courts to counter any likely legal action on the part of petitioners, said the person. This means that there is a long legal battle ahead on the matter.

The development comes in the wake of shareholders’ move to call an extra-ordinary general meeting on November 12. One of the agendas in the meeting is to authorise CK Gopinathan to reach settlement with petitioners. However, with the latest HC ruling, this resolution may turn irrelevant.

The shareholders also want to suspend the powers of the present managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) Shivan JK in terms of use of capital except for necessary expenses.

Shareholders who moved the EGM request are unhappy with the performance of the CEO, particularly in connection with managing the capital position of the bank, said a major shareholder who spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

“It’s been almost two years since the new CEO joined. Perhaps, the CEO didn’t meet the expectation of the shareholders, leading to such an action,” said the person.

If the shareholders manage to throw the CEO out that will not be a first in the bank. Shivan’s predecessor, Sunil Gurbaxani too was ousted by shareholders in September 2020 in an event of high drama.

In his interview with Moneycontrol a month later, Gurbaxani had come down heavily at the shareholders saying the bank needs better guidance to resolve the long-standing governance issues.

“The deeper governance issues in the bank need surgery and not a bandage solution. Issues that have been chronic for many years, the exit of many previous officials including MDs and part-time chairman speaks seriousness on the lack of governance and deserves investigation,” Gurbaxani had said.

Dhanlaxmi Bank has a long history of premature top level exits that include former CEOs and board members—often without citing any specific reason.

At present, the RBI has two directors on the Board of the bank - DK Kashyap and Jayakumar Yarasi. At this point, the number of directors on the bank’s board has shrunk to just five, including the CEO, from its full strength of nine members.

Other directors who remain include CK Gopinathan, who is also a major investor in the bank with a 10 percent stake, and Independent Director G Rajagoplan Nair.

Market regulator Sebi requires listed companies to have a minimum of six directors on the Board.

On June 1, Moneycontrol reported that shareholders had raised alarm on the lender’s financial situation and rising costs even as its board tried to recover from two back-to-back resignations.

The bank’s capital adequacy level is a concern. The Tier II capital adequacy is just above 12 percent, close to the regulatory minimum.

In the quarter ended June 2022, Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a net loss of Rs 26.4 crore on account of higher expenses and increased provisions. Provisions refer to the money set aside by banks against risky loans.

Revenue in April-June quarter was down to Rs 237 crore from Rs 246 crore in the year-ago period. Interest income rose to Rs 258 crore from Rs 218 crore.

Directors of Dhanlaxmi Bank include CK Gopinathan (10 percent), MA Yussuffali (5 percent), Kapil Wadhawan (5 percent), Shital Raghu Kataria (2.63 percent) and Vespera Fund (4.42 percent).

Shivan JK joined Dhanlaxmi Bank as the CEO in January 2021. He was earlier with the State Bank of India group. Dhanlaxmi Bank ousted Gurbaxani, the RBI-appointed MD and CEO, with over 90 percent votes polled against his appointment.