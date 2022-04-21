English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Dhanlaxmi Bank signs MoU with CBDT and CBIC for tax collection

    The bank has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) based on the recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts for collection of various taxes, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

    Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for collection of taxes.

    The bank has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) based on the recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts for collection of various taxes, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

    With this, customers will soon be able to pay their direct taxes and GST payments and other indirect taxes through the branch network and digital platforms of the bank, it said.

    The technical integration required to implement the seamless flow of remittances from the bank's portal to that of CBDT and CBIC will be completed at the earliest in order to provide early access to its customers towards the facilities.

    In October, the bank had been empanelled as 'Agency Bank' by RBI to undertake general banking businesses of central and state government on behalf of RBI.

    Close

    Related stories

    It is to be noted that RBI had in 2020 appointed its General Manager D K Kashyap on the board of the bank for two years. The central bank usually does not appoint its nominee on the boards of private banks unless there are exceptional circumstances to avoid any conflict of interest.

    Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank was put under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework by RBI in November 2015 due to its deteriorating financial health and only last year it came out of these restrictions. Since then it has posted profit.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Announcements #Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT) #Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) #Dhanlaxmi Bank
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 05:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.