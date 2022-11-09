Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders cancel extra-ordinary general meeting

Shareholders of Dhanlaxmi Bank have cancelled the extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the bank that was scheduled on November 12, the Kerala-based lender said on Wednesday.

“Please note that proposed Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Bank scheduled to be held on November 12, 2022, is being cancelled, as requisitionists holding more than 10 percent of the equity shares of the bank have agreed to withdraw the special notice dated September 26, 2022,” the bank said in an exchange filing.

On October 20, a section of shareholders of Dhanlaxmi Bank, led by known businessman B Ravindran Pillai, had called an EGM of the bank on November 12, seeking to suspend chief executive officer's power on capital expenditure among other issues. Nine shareholders, who together have about 13 percent stake in the bank, have called the EGM, according to an exchange filing on October 20 evening. Apart from Ravindran Pillai, other shareholders are B Govindan, Hareendran CK, Rajesh K, Vincent CD, Vipin AS, Sreedevi K, George Kollannur and B Sasidharan.

The lender has been facing issues at the top management for a while on account of a power struggle between a section of shareholders and management.

Shareholders had sought to suspend all the delegated powers exercised by the managing director and CEO in respect of all capital and revenue expenditure except statutory payments like salaries and wages, Central and State Taxes, according to the exchange notification.

These powers said CEO’s powers should be suspended till the date on which proper quorum and composition of the Board of Directors of the bank, audit committee, and other mandatory committees of the Board are reinstated and the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India and Sebi in this regard are fully complied with.

On June 1, Moneycontrol had reported that shareholders have raised an alarm on the lender’s financial situation and rising costs even as its board tries to recover from two back-to-back resignations. At this point, the number of directors on the bank’s board has shrunk to just five from its full strength of nine members.

The RBI has been monitoring the situation at the bank after former CEO Sunil Gurbaxani was thrown out by shareholders, and several top level exits. The RBI has two nominees on the board of the bank.

Dhanlaxmi Bank’s board and top management have witnessed a series of exits in the past. Most such resignations were due to differences between the board members.