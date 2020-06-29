App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dhanlaxmi Bank Chairman Sajeev Krishnan quits ahead of his term

According to people familiar with the development, Krishnan resigned from the bank ahead of his term on account of differences with the management.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan @Dinesh_Unni
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sajeev Krishnan, part-time Chairman and independent director of Dhanlaxmi Bank, resigned on June 29 citing personal reasons, the bank said in a communique to exchanges. His resignation will be with effect from June 29.

According to people familiar with the development, Krishnan resigned from the bank ahead of his term on account of differences with the management. He had joined the Kerala-headquartered bank as part-time Chairman in February 2018 for a period of three years.

“It appears that he didn’t want to continue on account of some differences with the management,” said an industry official on condition of anonymity.

Close

Krishnan has been with the State Bank group since 1977. He handled large credits and projects and internal audit at State Bank of India (SBI) in the Republic of Maldives from 1998 to 1999. In 2004, he was promoted as a Deputy General Manager and deputed to State Bank of Indore to head the integrated treasury and risk management departments.

related news

Last week, Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a 90.5 percent decline in net profit at Rs 2.6 crore for the January-March quarter, hit by higher provisions for bad loans and contingencies. In the year ago quarter, the bank posted a profit of Rs 27.61 crore.

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took the lender out of prompt corrective action (PCA), subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring, after the regulator noted improvement in the bank’s financials.

Dhanlaxmi Bank’s shares ended the day at Rs 14.85, down 4.19 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Dhanlaxmi Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Here's how much FY21 GDP of states could contract

COVID-19 impact | Here's how much FY21 GDP of states could contract

FIR filed in Jaipur against Baba Ramdev, 4 others over COVID-19 cure claim

FIR filed in Jaipur against Baba Ramdev, 4 others over COVID-19 cure claim

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.