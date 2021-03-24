Policemen booked for falsely jailing dhaba owner in Uttar Pradesh: Report

Customers eat at a dhaba on the Delhi-Jaipur highway (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A Dhaba owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district has fought back against policemen who sought “revenge” on him after he asked them to pay for the meals they ate at his establishment in Jasram village.

In what seems like a 90s Bollywood plot, three enraged policemen jailed Dhaba owner Praveen Kumar Yadav, his brother, and staff on a string of false charges because Yadav asked them to pay for their food bill on February 4, the Indian Express reported.

However, educated as an engineer, 26-year-old Yadav fought back and the cops have now been booked for implicating 10 people – all youth aged below 30 and including customers at the Dhaba, in “12 false cases.”

Those arrested included Yadav, elder brother Pushpendra Yadav (34) and their cousin Deepak Yadav (24), customer Rahul Kumar Singh and his three friends and three dhaba staff.

The story formed was that the youth were criminals planning a robbery and items such as ganja, liquor and country-made pistols were seized from them. The cases were registered in February 2021 under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), the Arms Act, and the Excise Act.

Yadav however claimed that the cops arrived at the dhaba in the afternoon on February 4 on their motorcycle, had lunch and paid Rs 100 for a bill of Rs 450. When they were asked to clear the bill in full, they left and came back with three jeeps full of policemen and apprehended all at the dhaba – including customers.

“They thrashed all of us. But they let me go, saying ‘iss langde ke chakkar mein encounter farzi lagega (the encounter will look fake because of this disabled man),” Yadav recounted.

FIRs have been registered against Inspector Indresh Pal Singh and Head Constables Shailendra and Santosh Kumar on March 23, under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 342 (wrongful confinement), 336 (endangering life or safety), and 211 (false charge of offence), among others.

This came after an inquiry into the matter by Etah Additional SP Rahul Kumar.

Inspector Singh, who is also Station House Officer of Kotwali Dehat, was suspended last week a surprise inspection at the station found 1,400 seized cartons of liquor missing.

Yadav said that he wrote “several letters” to senior officials the day he was released but to no avail. He then approached officials again after news of Singh’s suspension and Etah District Magistrate Vibha Chahal ordered an inquiry.

IG (Aligarh Range) Piyush Modia told the paper that the case has been transferred to Aligarh and Shailendra and Kumar have also been suspended.

Modia added that local liquor don Bantu Yadav has also been found to have supplied policemen with 80 litres of illicit liquor, for which “strict action will be taken.”