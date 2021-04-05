DGTR reviewing need for continued imposition of antidumping duty on certain steel items

Representative image

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need for continuing imposition of anti-dumping duty on certain types of steel products imported from six countries, including China and Japan, following complaints from domestic industry.

Indian Steel Association had filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on behalf of the Steel Authority of lndia Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd for initiation of sunset review investigation concerning imports of "Hot-Rolled Flat Products of Alloy or Non-Alloy Steel" originating in or exported from China PR, Japan, Korea, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia.

The applicants have alleged that dumping of the products from these countries has continued even after imposition of anti-dumping duty, and there is a likelihood of continuation of dumping if the existing duty is allowed to expire.

On the basis of the duly substantiated application of the applicants and "having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, substantiating the likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping… the authority, hereby, initiates a sunset review investigation," according to a notification.

The DGTR would review the need for continued imposition of the duties in force and examine whether the expiry of existing duties is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and impact the domestic industry. The duty on the product was first imposed in August 2016 and is set to expire on August 8, 2021.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.