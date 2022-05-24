DGCA warns airlines against offering unserviceable seats to passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has warned all airlines in India against offering unserviceable seats to passengers on their domestic and international flights.

"This practice is not only causing inconvenience to the travellers but also inviting a serious safety concern," the regulator said.

According to DGCA rules, all materials including the aircraft seat need to conform to approved design specifications and airlines cannot sell seats to customers that do not meet specifications.

The installation of any part that fails to meet the intended design requirements degrades the requirements of airworthiness, the DGCA said in a statement.

The warning by the Indian aviation regulator comes after it conducted an audit of seats and other cabin fittings in aircraft last week and found that many seats are broken or unserviceable in planes.

Furthermore, on May 24, an Air India flight between Delhi and London was delayed for nearly three hours after passengers complained about the quality of their seats.

Last month, the DGCA had asked Air India to repair its aircraft after a passenger complained of shabby interiors.

The passenger had posted on social media a couple of pictures of shabby interiors including a broken armrest of Air India’s Airbus A320 aircraft.

In April, the DGCA had also grounded a SpiceJet aircraft over a passenger’s complaint of dirty seats and malfunctioning cabin panels. The SpiceJet plane took to the skies a day later after all the suggested repairs were effected.





