DGCA to restore 100% breathalyser test for airline crew from October 15

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will restore 100 per cent breathalyser test for airline crew and airport crew starting from October 15, 2022. This comes in the wake of falling number of COVID-19 cases.

As part of the new norms which will come into effect from October 15, the DGCA has asked asked airlines to have an MBBS doctor, a trained paramedic or an emergency medical technician to conduct pre-flight breathalyser checks on pilots, making the process more stringent to crack down on flying under the influence.

Furthermore, another test will be conducted upon arrival at the destination, DGCA said. If tested positive for the first time, a pilot will be given the option of getting retested using the same equipment or an alternative one.

The aviation regulator had in 2020 temporarily suspending breath analyser alcohol test for all aviation personnel, including the pilots, on account that these tests could aid the spread of coronavirus.

The stringent norms by the DGCA have come as fourteen pilots and 54 crew members tested positive when subjected to an alcohol breath analysis test between January and June 2022, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a response in the Lok Sabha on July 28.

Of the pilots who have tested positive for failing a breathalyzer test, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had till the end of April suspended two pilots and two cabin crew for a period of three years for being positive for the second time.

The remaining pilots and cabin crew members were suspended for three months as they tested positive for the first time. According to the advisory issued by DGCA, there are chances of a decrease in performance even 12 hours after a bout of drink, when blood alcohol level remains zero.

"Alcohol present in the body even in small quantities jeopardizes flight safety on several counts and is likely to adversely affect an aviator well into the hangover period," the advisory stated.