DGCA to conduct special audit of Go First facilities in Delhi & Mumbai next week

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct an audit of Go First’s facilities in Mumbai and Delhi from July 4-6 focused on safety, according to a senior DGCA official.

Following the audit, the regulator will take a call on whether to permit the cash-strapped airline to resume operations and sell tickets.

“After a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, 2023, DGCA has planned to conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities at Mumbai and Delhi,” DGCA said in a statement on June 30.

The airline’s resolution professional, Shailendra Ajmera and Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona on June 28, gave a detailed presentation to the DGCA on the airline’s revival plan.

DGCA said the audit will also focus on continued compliance with the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations.

"The special audit to be conducted from July 4-6 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations," the DGCA said.

Go First plans to resume operations with 26 aircraft — 22 to be used and four to be kept on standby — at 22 airports and 78 routes with nearly 160 daily flights.

The airline on June 30 formally submitted its revival plans to the DGCA after securing the committee of creditors’ nod for interim funding for Rs 450 crore

“We will take a call on the restart plan after examining the condition of the aircraft they plan to use to ensure they can be used safely. We will see whether the airline has the required number of cockpit and cabin crew and other staff, including engineering. All their claims will need to be checked closely as safety is paramount,” a DGCA official said.

DGCA in May issued a show cause notice to the airline before directing it to stop the sale of tickets. It later issued another notice to the cash-strapped airline over the sudden cancellation of flights and failure to continue operations.

The airline operated at 29 domestic destinations prior to the grounding, which has now been reduced to 23.

“Jaipur, Lucknow, Kannur, Patna, Varanasi and Ranchi are not a part of their revival plan. The funds would be sufficient to run the airline for at least a year and a half," said a DGCA official.

The revival of Go First has gathered pace after the formation of the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC), comprising Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank, on June 10.

To oversee the insolvency process, the CoC of Go First appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the resolution professional (RP). Ajmera has been entrusted with the task of formulating a revival plan, which will be submitted to the DGCA for review.

Earlier this month, the Wadia Group was looking to raise funds to restart Go First as soon as possible and had approached lenders to borrow up to Rs 225 crore, Moneycontrol had reported.

Lenders to the cash-strapped airlines have said that they are open to providing new loans in order to revive their operations once a clear resolution plan is in place.

An insolvent company can raise funds to remain operational, as sanctioned by an interim RP. The sanctioned limit of funds can be raised in the future if lenders agree.

On May 2, Go First announced that it had filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.

The announcement was made by the airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kaushik Khona, shortly after the Wadia Group-owned carrier said it would temporarily suspend flight operations on May 3 and 4 due to a "severe funds crunch".