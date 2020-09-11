DGCA sends notice to IndiGo over Kangana Ranaut episode

Aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from IndiGo, after it emerged that protocols may have been violated in one of its flights that flew actress Kangana Ranaut on September 9.

The flight, which flew from Chandigarh to Mumbai, had seen a commotion with several members of TV channels following the actress for comments.

Ranaut had flown just after reports came in that the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bunglow.

Sources close to the regulator confirmed the notice to the airline.

"We have given our statement to DGCA regarding the matter pertaining to flight 6E 264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai, on September 9, 2020," IndiGo said in response to Moneycontrol's query.

"We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report," the airline added.

A video shared by journalist Jaskirat Singh Bawa on Twitter shows the actress being closely followed by media persons from several TV channels. Twitterati will quick to point out the lack of social distancing. Many on board were not wearing a mask either.

The episode also brought back into discussion the one with comedian Kunal Kamra. Hours after the stand-up comedian had shared a video where he accosted journalist and Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo Airlines flight, IndiGo had suspended Kamra from flying in its aircraft for the next six months. This happened in January.

In a tweet, IndiGo said that it is suspending Kamra, "in the light of the recent incident", which occurred on board a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.

The airline has said in the tweet that Kamra's conduct onboard was "unacceptable behaviour".