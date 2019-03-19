App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 08:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

DGCA reviewing airfare hike on specific routes; advises airlines to increase flights

The DGCA held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the upward spiral in airfares as Jet Airways continues to ground its aircraft and cancel a significant number of flights.

PTI
Indian aviation watchdog DGCA is reviewing the hike in airfare on specific routes across the country and it has advised airlines to increase flights so that the fares remain in check, a senior official said.

The cash-strapped airline Monday said it had grounded four more planes, taking the number of aircraft that were non-operational due to non-payment of lease rentals to 41.

"We have not issued any diktat to the airlines. We have just advised them that they should increase their capacity to keep airfares in check," the senior DGCA official told PTI.

He added that the regulator is currently "reviewing hike in airfare on specific routes".

He said the airlines have stated that they will keep airfares under control that have increased due to various domestic factors.

As per the Jet Airways' website, it has a fleet of 119 aircraft in total. Earlier in the day, the DGCA issued a statement saying that only 41 aircraft of cash-strapped airline are currently available for operation.

Talking about Jet Airways' situation, the DGCA statement said there may be "further attrition" of flights "in coming weeks" as, it observed, the situation as "dynamic".

For the past few weeks, passengers have been venting their ire on social media as the airline's flight cancellations have increased gradually due to the rising number of grounded aircraft.

Moreover, after the DGCA grounded all 12 of SpiceJet's 737 Max aircraft on March 13 following the Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed 157 people, the problem of rising airfares in Indian market has aggravated.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 08:16 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #DGCA #India #Jet Airways

