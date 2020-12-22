DGCA may conduct due diligence of Boeing 737 Max: Report

A Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chief Steve Dickson lands during an evaluation flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will likely conduct its own due diligence before permitting grounded Boeing Max 737 aircraft to resume service.

The DGCA might also base its decision on whether other regulators, such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) permit the aircraft to resume flights.

"The DGCA is keenly watching the situation and shall take an appropriate call. However, the return of the aircraft is expected to take time," a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes. In November 2020, The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the "return to service" of the aircraft, with some requirements such as pilot training, software and wiring changes.

In India, budget carrier SpiceJet has placed the largest order for Boeing 737 Max, of which it has received 13 aircraft.