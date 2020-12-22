MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

DGCA may conduct due diligence of Boeing 737 Max: Report

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 12:39 PM IST
A Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chief Steve Dickson lands during an evaluation flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

A Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chief Steve Dickson lands during an evaluation flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will likely conduct its own due diligence before permitting grounded Boeing Max 737 aircraft to resume service.

The DGCA might also base its decision on whether other regulators, such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) permit the aircraft to resume flights.

"The DGCA is keenly watching the situation and shall take an appropriate call. However, the return of the aircraft is expected to take time," a source told the paper.

Also read: Is return of Boeing 737 Max good news for SpiceJet?

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Related stories

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes. In November 2020, The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)  approved the "return to service" of the aircraft, with some requirements such as pilot training, software and wiring changes. 

In India, budget carrier SpiceJet has placed the largest order for Boeing 737 Max, of which it has received 13 aircraft.

According to a BBC report, the EASA expects to give clearance to the aircraft in mid-January. Patrick Ky, Executive Director of the EASA, said the regulator is confident that the aircraft is safe.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Boeing #India
first published: Dec 22, 2020 12:39 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.