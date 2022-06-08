DGCA makes face mask mandatory at airports across India as COVID-19 cases on the rise again

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 8 directed airports and airlines to ensure that strict COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a face mask at all time, is followed across the country.

The DGCA has asked airports and airlines to treat passengers refusing to wear masks or violating COVID-19 protocol as "Unruly Passengers".

The Indian aviation regulator in a notification asked airlines and airports to ensure that all passengers are wearing a face mask properly throughout their journey and to also ensure proper sanitization of airports and planes.

It also asked Central Industrial Security Force and other Police personnel to ensure that no one is allowed inside airports without wearing a face mask.

Airlines and airports have to provide hand sanitizers to passengers at prominent places, according to the regulator.

The number of new infections in India crossed the 5,000-mark on June 8 as the country reported 5,233 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. This is the first time since early March that the number of new infections have risen above 5,000.

In June, India has so far reported over 32,000 fresh cases. The number of active Covid-19 cases has risen by 1,881 in the last 24 hours as per health ministry data. Active cases now stand at 28,857.

Airlines and airports have to sensitize passengers on all precautionary measures to be taken by them through websites, travel agents, call centers, displays and regular announcements, said the DGCA.

The regulator has also asked airlines and airports to ensure that extra face masks are provided to passengers in case of an emergency.

The order by the DGCA comes just a few days after the Delhi High Court stressed for strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines at airports.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta last week was hearing a suo motu plea pertaining to violations of social distancing norms and Covid protocols by passengers at airports.

“DGCA should issue separate binding guidelines authorising staff at airports, flights, captains, pilots, etc. to take strict action against passengers and others violating masking and hand-hygiene norms. Such persons should be booked and fined and placed on a no-fly list," the bench had said.

Violators should be removed physically if need be," the bench remarked. It also directed pilots inside the aircraft to take strict action against those violating masking and hand hygiene norms. Asserting that the mask, which is already a norm on flights, the bench said that it is meant to reduce the Covid threat, pointing out that one can take it off while eating or drinking.