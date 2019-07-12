App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DGCA issues show cause notices to IndiGo senior VP and 3 others over safety lapses

The DGCA is conducting special audit of all airlines and airports which are in monsoon-affected areas in the wake of multiple landing incidents across the country.

Four senior executives of IndiGo airline were issued show cause notices on July 12 by the DGCA after a special audit team of the aviation regulator found safety lapses, according to sources privy to the development.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out the audit at the IndiGo office in Gurgaon on July 8 and July 9, the sources said.

Also read | IndiGo promoter dispute: Rakesh Gangwal to approach PM Modi to resolve issue, says report

"Captain Sanjiv Bhalla, Head of Training; Captain Hemant Kumar, Chief of Flight Safety; Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President - Operations; Captain Rakesh Srivastava, QA (Quality Assurance) and Ops Safety - these four executives of IndiGo have been issued show cause notices today," a source told PTI.

Also read | 'Much ado about nothing,' says Rahul Bhatia's IGE on Gangwal's allegations

The DGCA is conducting a special audit of all airlines and airports which are in monsoon-affected areas in the wake of multiple landing incidents across the country.

Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Promoter of IndiGo, is looking to meet the Prime Minister to request him to help resolve the alleged corporate governance issues plaguing the airline.

This was met with a reply from Co-promoter Rahul Bhatia. The two founders are locked in a public spat over the balance of power in the country's largest airline.

In a statement released earlier this week, Gangwal had questioned IndiGo's corporate governance on related party transactions with IGE.

(With inputs from PTI.)
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #Business #India #IndiGo

